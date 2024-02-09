There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Marine & General Berhad's (KLSE:M&G) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Marine & General Berhad (KLSE:M&G) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Marine & General Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = RM59m ÷ (RM851m - RM142m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, Marine & General Berhad has an ROCE of 8.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Energy Services industry average of 9.2%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Marine & General Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Marine & General Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Marine & General Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Marine & General Berhad has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 8.3% on its capital. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Marine & General Berhad has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Marine & General Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And a remarkable 141% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Marine & General Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Marine & General Berhad (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

