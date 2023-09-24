There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For TPC Plus Berhad's (KLSE:TPC) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at TPC Plus Berhad (KLSE:TPC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TPC Plus Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = RM7.6m ÷ (RM254m - RM159m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, TPC Plus Berhad has an ROCE of 8.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Food industry average of 6.8%.

Check out our latest analysis for TPC Plus Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for TPC Plus Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of TPC Plus Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

TPC Plus Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 340% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Story continues

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 63% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

What We Can Learn From TPC Plus Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, TPC Plus Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

TPC Plus Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

While TPC Plus Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.