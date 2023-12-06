There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Avillion Berhad's (KLSE:AVI) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Avillion Berhad (KLSE:AVI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Avillion Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00053 = RM155k ÷ (RM356m - RM64m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Avillion Berhad has an ROCE of 0.05%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 5.7%.

See our latest analysis for Avillion Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Avillion Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Avillion Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Avillion Berhad has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 0.05% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Avillion Berhad's ROCE

As discussed above, Avillion Berhad appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 78% in the last five years. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Avillion Berhad we've found 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.