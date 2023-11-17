There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Shin Yang Group Berhad's (KLSE:SYGROUP) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Shin Yang Group Berhad (KLSE:SYGROUP) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Shin Yang Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = RM184m ÷ (RM1.6b - RM258m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Shin Yang Group Berhad has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.9% generated by the Shipping industry.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above.

The Trend Of ROCE

Shin Yang Group Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 416% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, Shin Yang Group Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a staggering 141% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Shin Yang Group Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

