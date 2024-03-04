There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Sunzen Biotech Berhad's (KLSE:SUNZEN) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Sunzen Biotech Berhad (KLSE:SUNZEN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sunzen Biotech Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = RM9.0m ÷ (RM151m - RM8.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Sunzen Biotech Berhad has an ROCE of 6.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Personal Products industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Sunzen Biotech Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Sunzen Biotech Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Shareholders will be relieved that Sunzen Biotech Berhad has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 6.3%, which is always encouraging. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 5.3%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Key Takeaway

As discussed above, Sunzen Biotech Berhad appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has returned a solid 74% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, Sunzen Biotech Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

