There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Radiant Globaltech Berhad's (KLSE:RGTECH) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Radiant Globaltech Berhad (KLSE:RGTECH) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Radiant Globaltech Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM12m ÷ (RM102m - RM31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Radiant Globaltech Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electronic industry average of 13% it's much better.

See our latest analysis for Radiant Globaltech Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Radiant Globaltech Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Radiant Globaltech Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Radiant Globaltech Berhad. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 30%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Radiant Globaltech Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, Radiant Globaltech Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 30% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Radiant Globaltech Berhad and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

While Radiant Globaltech Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.