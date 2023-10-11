There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Melati Ehsan Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MELATI) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Melati Ehsan Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MELATI) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Melati Ehsan Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = RM13m ÷ (RM405m - RM87m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

Thus, Melati Ehsan Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 4.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Melati Ehsan Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Melati Ehsan Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 4.2%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 49%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 22%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Melati Ehsan Holdings Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Melati Ehsan Holdings Berhad we've found 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Melati Ehsan Holdings Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

