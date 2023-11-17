There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Tomei Consolidated Berhad's (KLSE:TOMEI) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Tomei Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:TOMEI) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Tomei Consolidated Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM81m ÷ (RM676m - RM179m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Tomei Consolidated Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Tomei Consolidated Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Tomei Consolidated Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Tomei Consolidated Berhad. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 138% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 26%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

What We Can Learn From Tomei Consolidated Berhad's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Tomei Consolidated Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 136% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Tomei Consolidated Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

