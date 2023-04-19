There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Ava Risk Group's (ASX:AVA) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Ava Risk Group (ASX:AVA) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Ava Risk Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = AU$1.1m ÷ (AU$38m - AU$6.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Ava Risk Group has an ROCE of 3.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 14%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Ava Risk Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Ava Risk Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Shareholders will be relieved that Ava Risk Group has broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 3.6% on its capital. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

The Key Takeaway

As discussed above, Ava Risk Group appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And a remarkable 179% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Ava Risk Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Ava Risk Group (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While Ava Risk Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

