There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For New Zealand King Salmon Investments' (NZSE:NZK) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at New Zealand King Salmon Investments (NZSE:NZK) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for New Zealand King Salmon Investments, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = NZ$31m ÷ (NZ$239m - NZ$30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

So, New Zealand King Salmon Investments has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Food industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for New Zealand King Salmon Investments compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for New Zealand King Salmon Investments .

So How Is New Zealand King Salmon Investments' ROCE Trending?

New Zealand King Salmon Investments has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 42% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

As discussed above, New Zealand King Salmon Investments appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And since the stock has dived 82% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

New Zealand King Salmon Investments does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

