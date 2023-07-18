There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Multi-Chem's (SGX:AWZ) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Multi-Chem (SGX:AWZ) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Multi-Chem:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = S$23m ÷ (S$329m - S$175m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Multi-Chem has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electronic industry average of 12% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Multi-Chem's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Multi-Chem's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Multi-Chem's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Multi-Chem. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 15%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 37%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Another thing to note, Multi-Chem has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 53%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Our Take On Multi-Chem's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Multi-Chem can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Multi-Chem does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Multi-Chem that you might be interested in.

