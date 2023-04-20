There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Bonia Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:BONIA) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Bonia Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BONIA) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bonia Corporation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM82m ÷ (RM665m - RM104m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Bonia Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Specialty Retail industry average of 19%, it's not as good.

In the above chart we have measured Bonia Corporation Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bonia Corporation Berhad here for free.

What Can We Tell From Bonia Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Bonia Corporation Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 69% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Bonia Corporation Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 96% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Bonia Corporation Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know more about Bonia Corporation Berhad, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is concerning.

While Bonia Corporation Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

