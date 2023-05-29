There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For KWS SAAT SE KGaA's (ETR:KWS) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, KWS SAAT SE KGaA (ETR:KWS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for KWS SAAT SE KGaA, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = €233m ÷ (€3.1b - €1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, KWS SAAT SE KGaA has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 3.3% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for KWS SAAT SE KGaA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering KWS SAAT SE KGaA here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at KWS SAAT SE KGaA are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 11%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 72% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, KWS SAAT SE KGaA has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

KWS SAAT SE KGaA does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for KWS SAAT SE KGaA that you might be interested in.

