There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Intercede Group's (LON:IGP) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Intercede Group (LON:IGP) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Intercede Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = UK£571k ÷ (UK£17m - UK£9.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Intercede Group has an ROCE of 7.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 9.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Intercede Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Intercede Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Intercede Group is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 7.2% on its capital. In addition to that, Intercede Group is employing 293% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 54%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance. Nevertheless, there are some potential risks the company is bearing with current liabilities that high, so just keep that in mind.

The Bottom Line On Intercede Group's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Intercede Group has now broken into profitability. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 52% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Intercede Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Intercede Group that we think you should be aware of.

