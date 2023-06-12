There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For TAFI Industries Berhad's (KLSE:TAFI) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in TAFI Industries Berhad's (KLSE:TAFI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TAFI Industries Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM13m ÷ (RM126m - RM46m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, TAFI Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Commercial Services industry average of 7.4% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for TAFI Industries Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating TAFI Industries Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that TAFI Industries Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 16% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 60% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 37% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line On TAFI Industries Berhad's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that TAFI Industries Berhad's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if TAFI Industries Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with TAFI Industries Berhad (including 1 which is concerning) .

While TAFI Industries Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

