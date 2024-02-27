There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Global Testing's (SGX:AYN) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Global Testing's (SGX:AYN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Global Testing:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$8.3m ÷ (US$53m - US$9.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Global Testing has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.6% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Global Testing's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Global Testing's past further, check out this free graph covering Global Testing's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Global Testing's ROCE Trend?

Global Testing is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 20%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Global Testing thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Global Testing's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Global Testing is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 95% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Global Testing and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

