There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Baker Technology's (SGX:BTP) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Baker Technology's (SGX:BTP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Baker Technology, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = S$10m ÷ (S$272m - S$22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Baker Technology has an ROCE of 4.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 6.1%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Baker Technology has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Baker Technology has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 4.1% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Baker Technology is utilizing 23% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, Baker Technology has now broken into profitability. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 5.2% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Baker Technology that you might find interesting.

While Baker Technology isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

