There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Healthway Medical's (Catalist:5NG) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Healthway Medical's (Catalist:5NG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Healthway Medical:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = S$28m ÷ (S$261m - S$39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Healthway Medical has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Healthcare industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Healthway Medical's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Healthway Medical, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Healthway Medical's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 3,033% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Healthway Medical's ROCE

To sum it up, Healthway Medical is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 33% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Before jumping to any conclusions though, we need to know what value we're getting for the current share price. That's where you can check out our FREE intrinsic value estimation that compares the share price and estimated value.

