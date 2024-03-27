There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Stamford Tyres' (SGX:S29) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Stamford Tyres (SGX:S29) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Stamford Tyres, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = S$8.9m ÷ (S$221m - S$95m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Thus, Stamford Tyres has an ROCE of 7.1%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 6.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Stamford Tyres has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Stamford Tyres' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Stamford Tyres has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 45% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a side note, Stamford Tyres' current liabilities are still rather high at 43% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Stamford Tyres' ROCE

To sum it up, Stamford Tyres is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Given the stock has declined 28% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

