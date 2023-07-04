There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Carl Zeiss Meditec's (ETR:AFX) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Carl Zeiss Meditec:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = €366m ÷ (€2.7b - €493m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Carl Zeiss Meditec has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.5% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Carl Zeiss Meditec compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Carl Zeiss Meditec here for free.

What Can We Tell From Carl Zeiss Meditec's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Carl Zeiss Meditec. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 66%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Carl Zeiss Meditec has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 64% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

