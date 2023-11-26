There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Lords Group Trading's (LON:LORD) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Lords Group Trading, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = UK£17m ÷ (UK£240m - UK£94m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Lords Group Trading has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

In the above chart we have measured Lords Group Trading's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lords Group Trading.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Lords Group Trading Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Lords Group Trading are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last four years to 12%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 514%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Lords Group Trading thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 39%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Lords Group Trading has. Given the stock has declined 26% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

