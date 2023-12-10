There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Victoria's (LON:VCP) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Victoria (LON:VCP) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Victoria is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = UK£88m ÷ (UK£1.8b - UK£469m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Victoria has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Victoria's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Victoria here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Victoria Tell Us?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 6.6%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 61%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Victoria thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 26% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

Our Take On Victoria's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Victoria is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 43% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

