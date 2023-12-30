There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Gresham Technologies' (LON:GHT) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Gresham Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = UK£3.2m ÷ (UK£78m - UK£21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Gresham Technologies has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 9.3%.

LSE:GHT Return on Capital Employed December 30th 2023

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gresham Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Gresham Technologies.

How Are Returns Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 5.6%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 122%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Gresham Technologies thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Gresham Technologies' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Gresham Technologies is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 83% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Gresham Technologies can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

