There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg's (ETR:EBK) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg's (ETR:EBK) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = €5.2b ÷ (€64b - €20b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.2% generated by the Electric Utilities industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 12%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 60%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

