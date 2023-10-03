There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Frequency Electronics' (NASDAQ:FEIM) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Frequency Electronics:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.01 = US$495k ÷ (US$76m - US$27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Frequency Electronics has an ROCE of 1.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 13%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Frequency Electronics' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Frequency Electronics, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Frequency Electronics Tell Us?

It's great to see that Frequency Electronics has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 38%. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 35% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Frequency Electronics has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 24% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Frequency Electronics that you might find interesting.

