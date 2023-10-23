There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Where Food Comes From's (NASDAQ:WFCF) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Where Food Comes From:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$2.5m ÷ (US$18m - US$3.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Where Food Comes From has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Professional Services industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Where Food Comes From's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Where Food Comes From has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Where Food Comes From has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 350% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Where Food Comes From has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with a respectable 70% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Where Food Comes From does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Where Food Comes From that you might be interested in.

