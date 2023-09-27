There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Charter Communications' (NASDAQ:CHTR) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Charter Communications:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = US$13b ÷ (US$146b - US$12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Charter Communications has an ROCE of 9.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Media industry average of 8.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Charter Communications' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Charter Communications has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 162% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Charter Communications has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has only returned 31% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Like most companies, Charter Communications does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

