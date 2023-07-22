There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For JD.com's (NASDAQ:JD) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in JD.com's (NASDAQ:JD) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on JD.com is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = CN¥22b ÷ (CN¥551b - CN¥224b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, JD.com has an ROCE of 6.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Multiline Retail industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for JD.com compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for JD.com.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The fact that JD.com is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 6.7% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 317% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 41%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

The Bottom Line

To the delight of most shareholders, JD.com has now broken into profitability. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 6.4% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for JD.com that we think you should be aware of.

