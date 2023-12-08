There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For LKQ's (NASDAQ:LKQ) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for LKQ, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$15b - US$3.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, LKQ has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Retail Distributors industry average it falls behind.

In the above chart we have measured LKQ's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for LKQ.

The Trend Of ROCE

LKQ's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 32% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From LKQ's ROCE

To bring it all together, LKQ has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a solid 88% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing LKQ that you might find interesting.

