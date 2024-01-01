There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For FTAI Aviation's (NASDAQ:FTAI) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on FTAI Aviation is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$342m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$210m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, FTAI Aviation has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Trade Distributors industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured FTAI Aviation's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for FTAI Aviation.

What Can We Tell From FTAI Aviation's ROCE Trend?

FTAI Aviation has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 1,104% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On FTAI Aviation's ROCE

To bring it all together, FTAI Aviation has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing FTAI Aviation that you might find interesting.

