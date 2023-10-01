There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Dine Brands Global's (NYSE:DIN) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Dine Brands Global is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$176m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$400m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Dine Brands Global has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 9.6% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Dine Brands Global's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Dine Brands Global here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Dine Brands Global Tell Us?

Dine Brands Global has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 27% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Dine Brands Global is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Given the stock has declined 25% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Dine Brands Global we've found 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Dine Brands Global isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

