There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For HolidayCheck Group's (HMSE:HOC) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in HolidayCheck Group's (HMSE:HOC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for HolidayCheck Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = €5.4m ÷ (€156m - €16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, HolidayCheck Group has an ROCE of 3.8%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 3.8%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured HolidayCheck Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for HolidayCheck Group.

What Can We Tell From HolidayCheck Group's ROCE Trend?

HolidayCheck Group has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 3.8% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by HolidayCheck Group has remained flat over the period. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, HolidayCheck Group has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a solid 31% to shareholders over the last year, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if HolidayCheck Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with HolidayCheck Group and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

