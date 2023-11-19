There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Baker Hughes' (NASDAQ:BKR) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Baker Hughes is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$2.6b ÷ (US$37b - US$13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Baker Hughes has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Energy Services industry average of 13%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Baker Hughes' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Baker Hughes here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Baker Hughes has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 369%. The company is now earning US$0.1 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Baker Hughes appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 47% less capital to run its operation. Baker Hughes may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

Story continues

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 35% of its operations, which isn't ideal. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

In Conclusion...

From what we've seen above, Baker Hughes has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 75% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Baker Hughes can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Baker Hughes that you might find interesting.

