There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For PlayAGS' (NYSE:AGS) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in PlayAGS' (NYSE:AGS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for PlayAGS, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = US$51m ÷ (US$681m - US$49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, PlayAGS has an ROCE of 8.1%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.5% average generated by the Hospitality industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PlayAGS compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering PlayAGS here for free.

What Can We Tell From PlayAGS' ROCE Trend?

PlayAGS has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 91% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line On PlayAGS' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that PlayAGS has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has dived 79% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

