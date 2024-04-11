There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Diamond Offshore Drilling's (NYSE:DO) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Diamond Offshore Drilling's (NYSE:DO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Diamond Offshore Drilling is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = US$47m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$296m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Diamond Offshore Drilling has an ROCE of 3.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Diamond Offshore Drilling compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Diamond Offshore Drilling .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

It's great to see that Diamond Offshore Drilling has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 3.3% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. Additionally, the business is utilizing 76% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 17% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Diamond Offshore Drilling has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And with a respectable 23% awarded to those who held the stock over the last year, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, Diamond Offshore Drilling does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

