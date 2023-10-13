There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Quarterhill's (TSE:QTRH) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Quarterhill's (TSE:QTRH) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Quarterhill, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = CA$41m ÷ (CA$336m - CA$43m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Quarterhill has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Communications industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Quarterhill compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Quarterhill.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Quarterhill Tell Us?

Quarterhill's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 117% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Quarterhill is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 8.9% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

