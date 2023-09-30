There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Agiliti's (NYSE:AGTI) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Agiliti:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$87m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$181m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Agiliti has an ROCE of 3.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 9.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Agiliti's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Agiliti here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 3.9%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 385%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Agiliti thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Agiliti has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And since the stock has fallen 36% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Agiliti does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

