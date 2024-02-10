There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Darling Ingredients' (NYSE:DAR) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Darling Ingredients' (NYSE:DAR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Darling Ingredients, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = US$583m ÷ (US$11b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Darling Ingredients has an ROCE of 6.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 10%.

Check out our latest analysis for Darling Ingredients

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Darling Ingredients compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Darling Ingredients here for free.

So How Is Darling Ingredients' ROCE Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 6.0%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 126%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Darling Ingredients thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Darling Ingredients has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 93% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, Darling Ingredients does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Darling Ingredients isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.