There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Archer-Daniels-Midland's (NYSE:ADM) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Archer-Daniels-Midland:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$4.2b ÷ (US$60b - US$24b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Food industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Archer-Daniels-Midland's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

How Are Returns Trending?

Archer-Daniels-Midland is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 12%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 30% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Archer-Daniels-Midland has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 40%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Archer-Daniels-Midland can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 106% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Archer-Daniels-Midland does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Archer-Daniels-Midland that you might be interested in.

While Archer-Daniels-Midland may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

