There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Torex Gold Resources' (TSE:TXG) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Torex Gold Resources' (TSE:TXG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Torex Gold Resources, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$249m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$196m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Torex Gold Resources has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average of 2.5% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Torex Gold Resources' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Torex Gold Resources here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Torex Gold Resources. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 17%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 40%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Torex Gold Resources thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Torex Gold Resources' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Torex Gold Resources can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with a respectable 46% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Torex Gold Resources you'll probably want to know about.

