There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Genpact's (NYSE:G) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Genpact (NYSE:G) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Genpact:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$568m ÷ (US$4.6b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Genpact has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Professional Services industry.

In the above chart we have measured Genpact's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Genpact here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Genpact are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 34% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Genpact thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Genpact has. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 38% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Genpact does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Genpact that you might be interested in.

