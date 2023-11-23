There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Matador Resources' (NYSE:MTDR) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Matador Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$7.4b - US$722m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Matador Resources has an ROCE of 18%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 17% generated by the Oil and Gas industry.

In the above chart we have measured Matador Resources' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Matador Resources' ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Matador Resources are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 18%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 138%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Matador Resources thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Matador Resources' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Matador Resources is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 161% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

