There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Biglari Holdings' (NYSE:BH.A) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH.A) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Biglari Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = US$43m ÷ (US$827m - US$142m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Biglari Holdings has an ROCE of 6.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.2%.

NYSE:BH.A Return on Capital Employed January 1st 2024

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Biglari Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Biglari Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Biglari Holdings' ROCE Trending?

It's great to see that Biglari Holdings has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 6.3% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. Additionally, the business is utilizing 20% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

The Bottom Line On Biglari Holdings' ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Biglari Holdings has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Considering the stock has delivered 27% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Biglari Holdings does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

