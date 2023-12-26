There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For VirTra's (NASDAQ:VTSI) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on VirTra is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$9.0m ÷ (US$69m - US$17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, VirTra has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 9.7% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for VirTra compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for VirTra.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at VirTra are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 18%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 286%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On VirTra's ROCE

To sum it up, VirTra has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if VirTra can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

