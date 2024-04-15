There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For TransMedics Group's (NASDAQ:TMDX) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TransMedics Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00075 = US$485k ÷ (US$706m - US$55m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, TransMedics Group has an ROCE of 0.07%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TransMedics Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for TransMedics Group .

What Does the ROCE Trend For TransMedics Group Tell Us?

TransMedics Group has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 0.07% on its capital. In addition to that, TransMedics Group is employing 2,111% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 7.8%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that TransMedics Group's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a staggering 253% to shareholders over the last three years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

