There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For China Gold International Resources' (TSE:CGG) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for China Gold International Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = US$113m ÷ (US$2.8b - US$309m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, China Gold International Resources has an ROCE of 4.5%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 2.9% generated by the Metals and Mining industry, it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for China Gold International Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for China Gold International Resources.

What Can We Tell From China Gold International Resources' ROCE Trend?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at China Gold International Resources promising. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 118% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that China Gold International Resources has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with China Gold International Resources and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

