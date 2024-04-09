There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For PetIQ's (NASDAQ:PETQ) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for PetIQ, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = US$54m ÷ (US$868m - US$190m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, PetIQ has an ROCE of 8.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PetIQ compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering PetIQ for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 8.0%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 57% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, PetIQ has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And since the stock has fallen 42% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for PetIQ (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

