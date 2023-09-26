There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Liberty Latin America's (NASDAQ:LILA) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Liberty Latin America, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$607m ÷ (US$13b - US$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Liberty Latin America has an ROCE of 5.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 6.4% average generated by the Telecom industry.

In the above chart we have measured Liberty Latin America's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Liberty Latin America's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 26% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Liberty Latin America is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And since the stock has fallen 62% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Liberty Latin America (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

