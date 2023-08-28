There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For ALS' (ASX:ALQ) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at ALS (ASX:ALQ) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for ALS, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = AU$467m ÷ (AU$3.3b - AU$613m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, ALS has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Professional Services industry average of 13% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured ALS' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for ALS.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at ALS are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 48%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at ALS thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On ALS' ROCE

To sum it up, ALS has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 46% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

