There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For GUH Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:GUH) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, GUH Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GUH) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on GUH Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0087 = RM4.6m ÷ (RM612m - RM81m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, GUH Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 0.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 11%.

View our latest analysis for GUH Holdings Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for GUH Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating GUH Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is GUH Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that GUH Holdings Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company now earns 0.9% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that GUH Holdings Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Given the stock has declined 19% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for GUH Holdings Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.